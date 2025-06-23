Currencies / CUBE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CUBE: CubeSmart
40.80 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CUBE exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.70 and at a high of 41.09.
Follow CubeSmart dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CUBE News
- CubeSmart stock rating upgraded by Evercore ISI on housing market potential
- Wells Fargo upgrades Extra Space amid improving outlook for self-storage
- Nvidia To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Raymond James reiterates Strong Buy on SmartStop Self Storage stock with $42 target
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Solana Institutional Interest Grows As DeFi Dev Corp Adds 110,466 SOL To Treasury
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- CubeSmart Q2: Better Than Expected, Raised Guidance (NYSE:CUBE)
- Earnings call transcript: CubeSmart Q2 2025 sees mixed results with EPS miss
- Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That May Rocket Higher In August - EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)
- CubeSmart (CUBE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- CubeSmart (CUBE) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- CubeSmart earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- CubeSmart declares $0.52 quarterly dividend for Q3 2025
- DRH vs. CUBE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FMCSX)
- First Savings Financial (FSFG) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That May Explode In July - Cousins Props (NYSE:CUZ), CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)
- A Historic Opportunity For REIT Investors
- Trade War Redux
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 29
- Buy These 2 REITs Before Wall Street Wakes Up
Daily Range
40.70 41.09
Year Range
34.24 53.71
- Previous Close
- 40.83
- Open
- 40.81
- Bid
- 40.80
- Ask
- 41.10
- Low
- 40.70
- High
- 41.09
- Volume
- 2.417 K
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- 0.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.09%
- Year Change
- -23.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%