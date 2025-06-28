QuotazioniSezioni
CUBE: CubeSmart

40.20 USD 0.59 (1.45%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CUBE ha avuto una variazione del -1.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.18 e ad un massimo di 41.01.

Segui le dinamiche di CubeSmart. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
40.18 41.01
Intervallo Annuale
34.24 53.71
Chiusura Precedente
40.79
Apertura
40.78
Bid
40.20
Ask
40.50
Minimo
40.18
Massimo
41.01
Volume
3.494 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.45%
Variazione Mensile
-1.06%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.50%
Variazione Annuale
-25.03%
