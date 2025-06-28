Valute / CUBE
CUBE: CubeSmart
40.20 USD 0.59 (1.45%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CUBE ha avuto una variazione del -1.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.18 e ad un massimo di 41.01.
Segui le dinamiche di CubeSmart. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
40.18 41.01
Intervallo Annuale
34.24 53.71
- Chiusura Precedente
- 40.79
- Apertura
- 40.78
- Bid
- 40.20
- Ask
- 40.50
- Minimo
- 40.18
- Massimo
- 41.01
- Volume
- 3.494 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- -25.03%
20 settembre, sabato