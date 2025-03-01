- Overview
CTEX: ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF
CTEX exchange rate has changed by -3.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.04 and at a high of 34.11.
Follow ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CTEX News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CTEX stock price today?
ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF stock is priced at 33.07 today. It trades within 33.04 - 34.11, yesterday's close was 34.44, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of CTEX shows these updates.
Does ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF is currently valued at 33.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 51.35% and USD. View the chart live to track CTEX movements.
How to buy CTEX stock?
You can buy ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF shares at the current price of 33.07. Orders are usually placed near 33.07 or 33.37, while 3 and -3.05% show market activity. Follow CTEX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CTEX stock?
Investing in ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.97 - 34.44 and current price 33.07. Many compare 3.70% and 54.03% before placing orders at 33.07 or 33.37. Explore the CTEX price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF in the past year was 34.44. Within 15.97 - 34.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (CTEX) over the year was 15.97. Comparing it with the current 33.07 and 15.97 - 34.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CTEX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CTEX stock split?
ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.44, and 51.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.44
- Open
- 34.11
- Bid
- 33.07
- Ask
- 33.37
- Low
- 33.04
- High
- 34.11
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -3.98%
- Month Change
- 3.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 54.03%
- Year Change
- 51.35%
- Act
- 55.0
- Fcst
- 55.2
- Prev
- 55.1
- Act
- 51.2
- Fcst
- 49.8
- Prev
- 51.7
- Act
- 4.6%
- Fcst
- 4.8%
- Prev
- 4.7%
- Act
- 3.7%
- Fcst
- 4.0%
- Prev
- 3.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 422
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $57.6 B
- Prev
- $-344.8 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev