- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CRWV: Coreweave, Inc.
CRWV exchange rate has changed by -8.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.66 and at a high of 87.70.
Follow Coreweave, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CRWV stock price today?
Coreweave, Inc. stock is priced at 80.01 today. It trades within 77.66 - 87.70, yesterday's close was 87.38, and trading volume reached 73600. The live price chart of CRWV shows these updates.
Does Coreweave, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Coreweave, Inc. is currently valued at 80.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 102.87% and USD. View the chart live to track CRWV movements.
How to buy CRWV stock?
You can buy Coreweave, Inc. shares at the current price of 80.01. Orders are usually placed near 80.01 or 80.31, while 73600 and -7.19% show market activity. Follow CRWV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CRWV stock?
Investing in Coreweave, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 33.51 - 187.00 and current price 80.01. Many compare 12.69% and -50.81% before placing orders at 80.01 or 80.31. Explore the CRWV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Coreweave, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Coreweave, Inc. in the past year was 187.00. Within 33.51 - 187.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 87.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Coreweave, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Coreweave, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Coreweave, Inc. (CRWV) over the year was 33.51. Comparing it with the current 80.01 and 33.51 - 187.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CRWV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CRWV stock split?
Coreweave, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 87.38, and 102.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 87.38
- Open
- 86.21
- Bid
- 80.01
- Ask
- 80.31
- Low
- 77.66
- High
- 87.70
- Volume
- 73.600 K
- Daily Change
- -8.43%
- Month Change
- 12.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -50.81%
- Year Change
- 102.87%
- Act
- 414
- Fcst
- Prev
- 413
- Act
- 548
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev