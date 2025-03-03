Currencies / CRGX
CRGX: CARGO Therapeutics Inc
4.47 USD 0.07 (1.54%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRGX exchange rate has changed by -1.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.46 and at a high of 4.53.
Follow CARGO Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CRGX News
- Cargo Therapeutics acquired by Concentra Biosciences, delisted from Nasdaq
- Why CARGO Therapeutics Stock Is Gaining Today - Cargo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX)
- Jefferies raises Cargo Therapeutics stock price target to $5 on Concentra acquisition
- Concentra to acquire CARGO Therapeutics for $4.38 per share
- Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Q4 2024 Commentary (NYSE:HQL)
- CARGO Stock Surges 19% Pre-Market After Suspending Development, Cutting 90% of Workforce
- CARGO Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:CRGX) Jumps 20% on Buyout Hopes - TipRanks.com
- CARGO Therapeutics: A Gutted CAR T Player Trying To Find New Direction (NASDAQ:CRGX)
Daily Range
4.46 4.53
Year Range
3.00 25.45
- Previous Close
- 4.54
- Open
- 4.49
- Bid
- 4.47
- Ask
- 4.77
- Low
- 4.46
- High
- 4.53
- Volume
- 3.208 K
- Daily Change
- -1.54%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.88%
- Year Change
- -75.80%
