CRC: California Resources Corporation
56.61 USD 0.27 (0.48%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRC exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.57 and at a high of 57.67.
Follow California Resources Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CRC News
Daily Range
55.57 57.67
Year Range
30.97 60.42
- Previous Close
- 56.34
- Open
- 57.29
- Bid
- 56.61
- Ask
- 56.91
- Low
- 55.57
- High
- 57.67
- Volume
- 1.305 K
- Daily Change
- 0.48%
- Month Change
- 13.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.45%
- Year Change
- 9.18%
