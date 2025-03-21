QuotesSections
COPP: Sprott Copper Miners ETF

28.25 USD 0.03 (0.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

COPP exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.00 and at a high of 28.35.

Follow Sprott Copper Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is COPP stock price today?

Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock is priced at 28.25 today. It trades within 0.11%, yesterday's close was 28.22, and trading volume reached 115. The live price chart of COPP shows these updates.

Does Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock pay dividends?

Sprott Copper Miners ETF is currently valued at 28.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.70% and USD. View the chart live to track COPP movements.

How to buy COPP stock?

You can buy Sprott Copper Miners ETF shares at the current price of 28.25. Orders are usually placed near 28.25 or 28.55, while 115 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow COPP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into COPP stock?

Investing in Sprott Copper Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.38 - 28.41 and current price 28.25. Many compare 16.78% and 43.77% before placing orders at 28.25 or 28.55. Explore the COPP price chart live with daily changes.

What are Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Sprott Copper Miners ETF in the past year was 28.41. Within 15.38 - 28.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sprott Copper Miners ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) over the year was 15.38. Comparing it with the current 28.25 and 15.38 - 28.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COPP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did COPP stock split?

Sprott Copper Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.22, and 7.70% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
28.00 28.35
Year Range
15.38 28.41
Previous Close
28.22
Open
28.22
Bid
28.25
Ask
28.55
Low
28.00
High
28.35
Volume
115
Daily Change
0.11%
Month Change
16.78%
6 Months Change
43.77%
Year Change
7.70%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8