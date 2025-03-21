- 개요
COPP: Sprott Copper Miners ETF
COPP 환율이 오늘 4.13%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 27.49이고 고가는 28.41이었습니다.
Sprott Copper Miners ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is COPP stock price today?
Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock is priced at 28.22 today. It trades within 4.13%, yesterday's close was 27.10, and trading volume reached 205. The live price chart of COPP shows these updates.
Does Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock pay dividends?
Sprott Copper Miners ETF is currently valued at 28.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.59% and USD. View the chart live to track COPP movements.
How to buy COPP stock?
You can buy Sprott Copper Miners ETF shares at the current price of 28.22. Orders are usually placed near 28.22 or 28.52, while 205 and 2.62% show market activity. Follow COPP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COPP stock?
Investing in Sprott Copper Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.38 - 28.41 and current price 28.22. Many compare 16.66% and 43.61% before placing orders at 28.22 or 28.52. Explore the COPP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Sprott Copper Miners ETF in the past year was 28.41. Within 15.38 - 28.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sprott Copper Miners ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) over the year was 15.38. Comparing it with the current 28.22 and 15.38 - 28.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COPP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COPP stock split?
Sprott Copper Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.10, and 7.59% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 27.10
- 시가
- 27.50
- Bid
- 28.22
- Ask
- 28.52
- 저가
- 27.49
- 고가
- 28.41
- 볼륨
- 205
- 일일 변동
- 4.13%
- 월 변동
- 16.66%
- 6개월 변동
- 43.61%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.59%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8