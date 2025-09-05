QuotesSections
COP
COP: ConocoPhillips

94.89 USD 2.52 (2.73%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

COP exchange rate has changed by 2.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 92.65 and at a high of 95.01.

Follow ConocoPhillips dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

COP News

Daily Range
92.65 95.01
Year Range
79.88 116.08
Previous Close
92.37
Open
92.91
Bid
94.89
Ask
95.19
Low
92.65
High
95.01
Volume
5.002 K
Daily Change
2.73%
Month Change
-3.97%
6 Months Change
-9.46%
Year Change
-9.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%