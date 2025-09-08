Valute / COP
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
COP: ConocoPhillips
92.10 USD 0.20 (0.22%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio COP ha avuto una variazione del 0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 91.17 e ad un massimo di 92.23.
Segui le dinamiche di ConocoPhillips. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COP News
- This Top Dividend ETF Is Relying on These Stocks to Fuel Its High-Yielding Payout
- 2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years
- Why ConocoPhillips Stands Out as a High-Resilience Upstream Player
- ExxonMobil's Permian Push: Leveraging Technology for Production Growth
- Tracking William Nygren’s Harris Associates Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:OAKMX)
- ConocoPhillips (COP) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
- Mizuho aggiorna CNX, taglia Talos e CVR Energy preferendo i titoli del gas
- Mizuho upgrades CNX, cuts Talos and CVR Energy as it favors gas stocks
- ConocoPhillips' High-Quality Assets: Key to Long-Term Profitability?
- Why ExxonMobil Can Weather Market Uncertainty Better Than Peers
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- NextDecade stock tumbles after Train 4 investment decision
- Qatar, in the firing line again, tries to balance diplomatic and business ambitions
- 1 Reason to Buy ConocoPhillips Stock
- US in LNG Sweet Spot: EQT & ConocoPhillips to Ride Clean Energy Wave?
- Venezuela bondholders, creditors clash ahead of Citgo auction decision
- ConocoPhillips Inks 20-Year LNG Offtake Agreement With NextDecade
- ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- XOM, COP, FANG: U.S. Oil Stocks Look Slicker on Price Rise and Trump Love - TipRanks.com
- ConocoPhillips signs 20-year LNG offtake agreement with NextDecade
- Analysis-ConocoPhillips’ deep layoffs highlight need for capital discipline, analysts say
- VDE: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- ConocoPhillips is Not so Pricey: Should Investors Bet on the Stock Now?
- Analysis-Cuts to US oil jobs and spending threaten output growth
Intervallo Giornaliero
91.17 92.23
Intervallo Annuale
79.88 116.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 91.90
- Apertura
- 91.26
- Bid
- 92.10
- Ask
- 92.40
- Minimo
- 91.17
- Massimo
- 92.23
- Volume
- 2.756 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.79%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -12.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.90%