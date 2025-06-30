Currencies / CNS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CNS: Cohen & Steers Inc
69.20 USD 1.17 (1.66%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CNS exchange rate has changed by -1.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.34 and at a high of 69.48.
Follow Cohen & Steers Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNS News
- Cohen & Steers stock hits 52-week low at 68.82 USD
- Cohen & Steers CFO Raja Dakkuri to step down in October
- FHI or CNS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Cohen & Steers amends $100 million credit facility with Bank of America
- FHI vs. CNS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- These REITs Could Potentially Crush The Vanguard Real Estate ETF
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Cohen & Steers declares quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share
- FHI or CNS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Cohen & Steers: Watch Costs And Flows (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:CNS)
- GO Residential REIT opens below IPO price on Toronto debut
- Cohen & Steers Reports Solid Q2
- Cohen & Steers, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CNS)
- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Cohen & Steers Q2 2025 misses EPS expectations
- Cohen & Steers Q2 2025 slides: AUM grows despite net outflows, margins compress
- Cohen & Steers misses Q2 earnings estimates, beats on revenue
- Cohen Steers earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Cohen & Steers stock sees mixed flows as Evercore maintains Outperform rating
- Cohen & Steers reports $88.9 billion in assets under management
- Cohen & Steers Portfolio Of CEFs For Income
- RNP: Trading At A High Premium To NAV (NYSE:RNP)
- Cohen & Steers stock initiated with Underperform rating by BofA
Daily Range
68.34 69.48
Year Range
68.34 110.67
- Previous Close
- 70.37
- Open
- 69.48
- Bid
- 69.20
- Ask
- 69.50
- Low
- 68.34
- High
- 69.48
- Volume
- 189
- Daily Change
- -1.66%
- Month Change
- -4.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.13%
- Year Change
- -27.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%