CNS: Cohen & Steers Inc

68.47 USD 1.04 (1.50%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CNS ha avuto una variazione del -1.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 68.47 e ad un massimo di 69.52.

Segui le dinamiche di Cohen & Steers Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
68.47 69.52
Intervallo Annuale
68.34 110.67
Chiusura Precedente
69.51
Apertura
69.17
Bid
68.47
Ask
68.77
Minimo
68.47
Massimo
69.52
Volume
399
Variazione giornaliera
-1.50%
Variazione Mensile
-5.65%
Variazione Semestrale
-14.05%
Variazione Annuale
-27.77%
20 settembre, sabato