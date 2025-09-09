Currencies / CNM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CNM: Core & Main Inc Class A
49.35 USD 0.40 (0.80%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CNM exchange rate has changed by -0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.26 and at a high of 51.08.
Follow Core & Main Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNM News
- Stock Market Runs To Highs On Surging Oracle, Fed Rate Cut Hopes: Weekly Review
- Core & Main: The Growth Narrative Is Under Huge Pressure (Rating Downgrade) (CNM)
- Core & Main stock price target lowered to $50 by Truist on residential slowdown
- Company News for Sep 10, 2025
- Core & Main: Long-Term Platform In Canada Amid Near-Term Margin Strain (CNM)
- Core & Main stock price target lowered to $58 by Wells Fargo
- Core & Main stock price target lowered to $67 at Wolfe Research
- Core & Main stock price target lowered to $62 by RBC Capital
- Core & Main Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q2 Results - Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)
- Apple To Rally Around 11%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks That Are Set To Fly In September - Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Eve Holding (NYSE:EVEX)
- Dow Jones Futures: Oracle Soars On Huge Backlog; Palantir Leads Buys As Nasdaq Hits High
- UnitedHealth and Alibaba Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Korn Ferry Earnings Top Views - CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD), Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)
- Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- This Hot Stock Group Is A Big Loser After This Major Warning
- Core & Main, Inc. 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CNM)
- Core & Main Cuts Outlook on Housing Dip
- Alibaba, Yandex Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Core & Main (CNM) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs, S&P 500 And Nasdaq Join In; Palantir Rallies (Live Coverage)
- Core and Main Posts 13% EPS Jump in Q2
- Core & Main shares crater on second-quarter miss, lowered full-year outlook
- Core Main earnings missed by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
Daily Range
49.26 51.08
Year Range
41.60 67.18
- Previous Close
- 49.75
- Open
- 50.21
- Bid
- 49.35
- Ask
- 49.65
- Low
- 49.26
- High
- 51.08
- Volume
- 4.343 K
- Daily Change
- -0.80%
- Month Change
- -21.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.17%
- Year Change
- 10.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%