CNC: Centene Corporation
32.40 USD 0.26 (0.80%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CNC exchange rate has changed by -0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.03 and at a high of 32.86.
Follow Centene Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
32.03 32.86
Year Range
25.11 75.11
- Previous Close
- 32.66
- Open
- 32.76
- Bid
- 32.40
- Ask
- 32.70
- Low
- 32.03
- High
- 32.86
- Volume
- 6.409 K
- Daily Change
- -0.80%
- Month Change
- 11.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -46.24%
- Year Change
- -56.74%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%