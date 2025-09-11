QuotesSections
Currencies / CNC
Back to US Stock Market

CNC: Centene Corporation

32.40 USD 0.26 (0.80%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CNC exchange rate has changed by -0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.03 and at a high of 32.86.

Follow Centene Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CNC News

Daily Range
32.03 32.86
Year Range
25.11 75.11
Previous Close
32.66
Open
32.76
Bid
32.40
Ask
32.70
Low
32.03
High
32.86
Volume
6.409 K
Daily Change
-0.80%
Month Change
11.23%
6 Months Change
-46.24%
Year Change
-56.74%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%