Currencies / CMPR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CMPR: Cimpress plc
62.65 USD 5.06 (8.79%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CMPR exchange rate has changed by 8.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.34 and at a high of 63.12.
Follow Cimpress plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMPR News
- Cimpress Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Why Is Cimpress (CMPR) Up 12.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Earnings call transcript: Cimpress reports Q4 2025 earnings miss, stock rises
- Cimpress (CMPR) Q4 Revenue Rises 4%
- Cimpress plc (CMPR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cimpress Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenue Increase Y/Y
- Compared to Estimates, Cimpress (CMPR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Cimpress (CMPR) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Cimpress shares gain as revenue beat outweighs EPS miss
- Cimpress: Attractive Valuation, But Catalysts Remain Unclear (NASDAQ:CMPR)
- Diamond Hill Select Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- Cimpress adds Lime CEO Wayne Ting to board of directors
- Cimpress shares fall as Q3 results miss estimates, tariff concerns weigh
- Cimpress Falls Behind The Curve (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:CMPR)
- Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated Strategy Q4 2024 Market Commentary (Mutual Fund:DHTAX)
- Diamond Hill Small Cap Strategy Q4 2024 Market Commentary (Mutual Fund:DHSIX)
- Diamond Hill Select Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (DHLTX)
Daily Range
56.34 63.12
Year Range
35.21 85.56
- Previous Close
- 57.59
- Open
- 57.48
- Bid
- 62.65
- Ask
- 62.95
- Low
- 56.34
- High
- 63.12
- Volume
- 1.393 K
- Daily Change
- 8.79%
- Month Change
- 2.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.56%
- Year Change
- -24.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%