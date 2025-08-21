QuotesSections
CME: CME Group Inc - Class A

261.03 USD 2.20 (0.85%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CME exchange rate has changed by 0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 260.87 and at a high of 262.42.

Follow CME Group Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

CME News

Daily Range
260.87 262.42
Year Range
213.94 290.79
Previous Close
258.83
Open
261.92
Bid
261.03
Ask
261.33
Low
260.87
High
262.42
Volume
283
Daily Change
0.85%
Month Change
-2.19%
6 Months Change
-1.12%
Year Change
18.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%