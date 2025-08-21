Currencies / CME
CME: CME Group Inc - Class A
261.03 USD 2.20 (0.85%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CME exchange rate has changed by 0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 260.87 and at a high of 262.42.
Follow CME Group Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CME News
Daily Range
260.87 262.42
Year Range
213.94 290.79
- Previous Close
- 258.83
- Open
- 261.92
- Bid
- 261.03
- Ask
- 261.33
- Low
- 260.87
- High
- 262.42
- Volume
- 283
- Daily Change
- 0.85%
- Month Change
- -2.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.12%
- Year Change
- 18.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%