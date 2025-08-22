货币 / CME
CME: CME Group Inc - Class A
259.83 USD 1.00 (0.39%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CME汇率已更改0.39%。当日，交易品种以低点257.88和高点262.42进行交易。
关注CME Group Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CME新闻
日范围
257.88 262.42
年范围
213.94 290.79
- 前一天收盘价
- 258.83
- 开盘价
- 259.25
- 卖价
- 259.83
- 买价
- 260.13
- 最低价
- 257.88
- 最高价
- 262.42
- 交易量
- 4.005 K
- 日变化
- 0.39%
- 月变化
- -2.64%
- 6个月变化
- -1.58%
- 年变化
- 17.58%
