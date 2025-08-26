Valute / CME
CME: CME Group Inc - Class A
260.36 USD 1.17 (0.45%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CME ha avuto una variazione del -0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 259.20 e ad un massimo di 263.62.
Segui le dinamiche di CME Group Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CME News
Intervallo Giornaliero
259.20 263.62
Intervallo Annuale
213.94 290.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 261.53
- Apertura
- 263.62
- Bid
- 260.36
- Ask
- 260.66
- Minimo
- 259.20
- Massimo
- 263.62
- Volume
- 1.327 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.38%
- Variazione Annuale
- 17.82%