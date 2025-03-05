Currencies / CMCL
CMCL: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
31.09 USD 1.14 (3.54%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CMCL exchange rate has changed by -3.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.08 and at a high of 31.97.
Follow Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CMCL News
Daily Range
31.08 31.97
Year Range
8.80 33.49
- Previous Close
- 32.23
- Open
- 31.97
- Bid
- 31.09
- Ask
- 31.39
- Low
- 31.08
- High
- 31.97
- Volume
- 499
- Daily Change
- -3.54%
- Month Change
- 22.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 148.92%
- Year Change
- 106.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%