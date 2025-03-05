QuotesSections
Currencies / CMCL
Back to US Stock Market

CMCL: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

31.09 USD 1.14 (3.54%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CMCL exchange rate has changed by -3.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.08 and at a high of 31.97.

Follow Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CMCL News

Daily Range
31.08 31.97
Year Range
8.80 33.49
Previous Close
32.23
Open
31.97
Bid
31.09
Ask
31.39
Low
31.08
High
31.97
Volume
499
Daily Change
-3.54%
Month Change
22.02%
6 Months Change
148.92%
Year Change
106.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%