CLSKW: CLEANSPARK, INC.
CLSKW exchange rate has changed by 11.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.4500 and at a high of 0.5499.
Follow CLEANSPARK, INC. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CLSKW stock price today?
CLEANSPARK, INC. stock is priced at 0.5080 today. It trades within 11.65%, yesterday's close was 0.4550, and trading volume reached 214. The live price chart of CLSKW shows these updates.
Does CLEANSPARK, INC. stock pay dividends?
CLEANSPARK, INC. is currently valued at 0.5080. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 535.00% and USD. View the chart live to track CLSKW movements.
How to buy CLSKW stock?
You can buy CLEANSPARK, INC. shares at the current price of 0.5080. Orders are usually placed near 0.5080 or 0.5110, while 214 and 7.04% show market activity. Follow CLSKW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CLSKW stock?
Investing in CLEANSPARK, INC. involves considering the yearly range 0.0300 - 1.6300 and current price 0.5080. Many compare 81.11% and 167.37% before placing orders at 0.5080 or 0.5110. Explore the CLSKW price chart live with daily changes.
What are CLEANSPARK, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of CLEANSPARK, INC. in the past year was 1.6300. Within 0.0300 - 1.6300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.4550 helps spot resistance levels. Track CLEANSPARK, INC. performance using the live chart.
What are CLEANSPARK, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CLEANSPARK, INC. (CLSKW) over the year was 0.0300. Comparing it with the current 0.5080 and 0.0300 - 1.6300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLSKW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CLSKW stock split?
CLEANSPARK, INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.4550, and 535.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.4550
- Open
- 0.4746
- Bid
- 0.5080
- Ask
- 0.5110
- Low
- 0.4500
- High
- 0.5499
- Volume
- 214
- Daily Change
- 11.65%
- Month Change
- 81.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 167.37%
- Year Change
- 535.00%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev