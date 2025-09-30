- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CLSKW: CLEANSPARK, INC.
CLSKW 환율이 오늘 14.18%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.4500이고 고가는 0.5499이었습니다.
CLEANSPARK, INC. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is CLSKW stock price today?
CLEANSPARK, INC. stock is priced at 0.5195 today. It trades within 14.18%, yesterday's close was 0.4550, and trading volume reached 236. The live price chart of CLSKW shows these updates.
Does CLEANSPARK, INC. stock pay dividends?
CLEANSPARK, INC. is currently valued at 0.5195. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 549.38% and USD. View the chart live to track CLSKW movements.
How to buy CLSKW stock?
You can buy CLEANSPARK, INC. shares at the current price of 0.5195. Orders are usually placed near 0.5195 or 0.5225, while 236 and 9.46% show market activity. Follow CLSKW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CLSKW stock?
Investing in CLEANSPARK, INC. involves considering the yearly range 0.0300 - 1.6300 and current price 0.5195. Many compare 85.20% and 173.42% before placing orders at 0.5195 or 0.5225. Explore the CLSKW price chart live with daily changes.
What are CLEANSPARK, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of CLEANSPARK, INC. in the past year was 1.6300. Within 0.0300 - 1.6300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.4550 helps spot resistance levels. Track CLEANSPARK, INC. performance using the live chart.
What are CLEANSPARK, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CLEANSPARK, INC. (CLSKW) over the year was 0.0300. Comparing it with the current 0.5195 and 0.0300 - 1.6300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLSKW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CLSKW stock split?
CLEANSPARK, INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.4550, and 549.38% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.4550
- 시가
- 0.4746
- Bid
- 0.5195
- Ask
- 0.5225
- 저가
- 0.4500
- 고가
- 0.5499
- 볼륨
- 236
- 일일 변동
- 14.18%
- 월 변동
- 85.20%
- 6개월 변동
- 173.42%
- 년간 변동율
- 549.38%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4