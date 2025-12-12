- Overview
CITR: General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.
CITR exchange rate has changed by -0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.10 and at a high of 7.88.
Follow General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CITR stock price today?
General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. stock is priced at 7.30 today. It trades within 7.10 - 7.88, yesterday's close was 7.37, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of CITR shows these updates.
Does General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. stock pay dividends?
General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is currently valued at 7.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -15.12% and USD. View the chart live to track CITR movements.
How to buy CITR stock?
You can buy General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. shares at the current price of 7.30. Orders are usually placed near 7.30 or 7.60, while 16 and -7.36% show market activity. Follow CITR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CITR stock?
Investing in General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 7.00 - 9.00 and current price 7.30. Many compare -15.12% and -15.12% before placing orders at 7.30 or 7.60. Explore the CITR price chart live with daily changes.
What are General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in the past year was 9.00. Within 7.00 - 9.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (CITR) over the year was 7.00. Comparing it with the current 7.30 and 7.00 - 9.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CITR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CITR stock split?
General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.37, and -15.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.37
- Open
- 7.88
- Bid
- 7.30
- Ask
- 7.60
- Low
- 7.10
- High
- 7.88
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- -0.95%
- Month Change
- -15.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.12%
- Year Change
- -15.12%
