Currencies / CING
CING: Cingulate Inc
3.93 USD 0.02 (0.51%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CING exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.86 and at a high of 4.00.
Follow Cingulate Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CING News
- Cingulate issues shares to lender in series of unregistered transactions
- Cingulate appoints John A. Roberts as executive chairman, CEO placed on leave
- Ascendiant Capital raises Cingulate stock price target to $62 from $61
- Cingulate Posts Wider Loss in Q2
- Cingulate places CEO on leave, appoints interim leadership
- Cingulate submits NDA for ADHD treatment to FDA
- Cingulate receives FDA fee waiver for ADHD drug application
- Cingulate names Nilay Patel as chief legal officer ahead of FDA filing
- Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Cingulate Inc. (CING)
- Cingulate Inc. expands equity plan following stockholder approval
- Life365 Appoints Healthcare Veteran Jay Roberts as Chief Development Officer
- Cingulate receives FDA meeting feedback on ADHD drug
Daily Range
3.86 4.00
Year Range
3.02 6.01
- Previous Close
- 3.91
- Open
- 3.89
- Bid
- 3.93
- Ask
- 4.23
- Low
- 3.86
- High
- 4.00
- Volume
- 136
- Daily Change
- 0.51%
- Month Change
- -1.50%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.07%
- Year Change
- -22.94%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev