CIM-PC: Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating
CIM-PC exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.98 and at a high of 23.09.
Follow Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CIM-PC stock price today?
Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating stock is priced at 22.99 today. It trades within 0.44%, yesterday's close was 22.89, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of CIM-PC shows these updates.
Does Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating stock pay dividends?
Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating is currently valued at 22.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.39% and USD. View the chart live to track CIM-PC movements.
How to buy CIM-PC stock?
You can buy Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating shares at the current price of 22.99. Orders are usually placed near 22.99 or 23.29, while 41 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow CIM-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CIM-PC stock?
Investing in Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating involves considering the yearly range 22.26 - 23.45 and current price 22.99. Many compare 0.39% and 0.39% before placing orders at 22.99 or 23.29. Explore the CIM-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP in the past year was 23.45. Within 22.26 - 23.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating performance using the live chart.
What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP (CIM-PC) over the year was 22.26. Comparing it with the current 22.99 and 22.26 - 23.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CIM-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CIM-PC stock split?
Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.89, and 0.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.89
- Open
- 23.03
- Bid
- 22.99
- Ask
- 23.29
- Low
- 22.98
- High
- 23.09
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- 0.44%
- Month Change
- 0.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.39%
- Year Change
- 0.39%
