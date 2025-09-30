- 개요
CIM-PC: Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating
CIM-PC 환율이 오늘 0.61%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.98이고 고가는 23.09이었습니다.
Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is CIM-PC stock price today?
Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating stock is priced at 23.03 today. It trades within 0.61%, yesterday's close was 22.89, and trading volume reached 50. The live price chart of CIM-PC shows these updates.
Does Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating stock pay dividends?
Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating is currently valued at 23.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.57% and USD. View the chart live to track CIM-PC movements.
How to buy CIM-PC stock?
You can buy Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating shares at the current price of 23.03. Orders are usually placed near 23.03 or 23.33, while 50 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CIM-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CIM-PC stock?
Investing in Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating involves considering the yearly range 22.26 - 23.45 and current price 23.03. Many compare 0.57% and 0.57% before placing orders at 23.03 or 23.33. Explore the CIM-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP in the past year was 23.45. Within 22.26 - 23.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating performance using the live chart.
What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP (CIM-PC) over the year was 22.26. Comparing it with the current 23.03 and 22.26 - 23.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CIM-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CIM-PC stock split?
Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.89, and 0.57% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 22.89
- 시가
- 23.03
- Bid
- 23.03
- Ask
- 23.33
- 저가
- 22.98
- 고가
- 23.09
- 볼륨
- 50
- 일일 변동
- 0.61%
- 월 변동
- 0.57%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.57%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.57%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4