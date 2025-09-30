What is CIM-PC stock price today? Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating stock is priced at 23.03 today. It trades within 0.61%, yesterday's close was 22.89, and trading volume reached 50. The live price chart of CIM-PC shows these updates.

Does Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating stock pay dividends? Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating is currently valued at 23.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.57% and USD. View the chart live to track CIM-PC movements.

How to buy CIM-PC stock? You can buy Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating shares at the current price of 23.03. Orders are usually placed near 23.03 or 23.33, while 50 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CIM-PC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CIM-PC stock? Investing in Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating involves considering the yearly range 22.26 - 23.45 and current price 23.03. Many compare 0.57% and 0.57% before placing orders at 23.03 or 23.33. Explore the CIM-PC price chart live with daily changes.

What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock highest prices? The highest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP in the past year was 23.45. Within 22.26 - 23.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating performance using the live chart.

What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock lowest prices? The lowest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP (CIM-PC) over the year was 22.26. Comparing it with the current 23.03 and 22.26 - 23.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CIM-PC moves on the chart live for more details.