Currencies / CIFR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CIFR: Cipher Mining Inc
11.39 USD 0.54 (4.98%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CIFR exchange rate has changed by 4.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.49 and at a high of 11.50.
Follow Cipher Mining Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CIFR News
- Canaccord raises Cipher Mining stock price target to $13 on AI data center potential
- Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Earns 91 RS Rating
- Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) Hits New 52-Week High
- Cipher Mining: Building For The Future, But Still Bleeding (NASDAQ:CIFR)
- Crypto & Blockchain Stocks Poised for Growth Amid Policy Tailwinds
- Oracle and Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Robinhood Markets, Interactive Brokers, NVIDIA, Cipher Mining and Riot Platforms
- Daktronics, Potbelly, CoreWeave, GameStop And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)
- Cipher Mining at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Insights into Bitcoin and AI
- Stock Market Today: Cipher Mining Rallies as Bitcoin Momentum Lifts Sector
- UnitedHealth and Alibaba Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Cipher Mining stock hits 52-week high at 8.8 USD
- Tourmaline Bio, QMMM Holdings, Teck Resources And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF)
- Alibaba, Yandex Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Buy These 5 Crypto-Centric Stocks as September Rate Cut Hopes Rise
- Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Cipher Mining reports 241 bitcoin mined in August 2025
- Looking For The Next Opendoor? Try These 5 Stocks - Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- AI Expansions Help Fuel Rallies For These 2 Bitcoin Miners
- Air Lease, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Air Lease (NYSE:AL)
- PepsiCo, United Therapeutics Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Cipher Mining (CIFR) Hits New All-Time High on Growing Optimism for Crypto
- Cipher Mining (CIFR) Climbs to New High on Growing Bitcoin Interest
- Cipher Mining stock hits 52-week high at $7.78
Daily Range
10.49 11.50
Year Range
1.86 11.50
- Previous Close
- 10.85
- Open
- 10.69
- Bid
- 11.39
- Ask
- 11.69
- Low
- 10.49
- High
- 11.50
- Volume
- 17.974 K
- Daily Change
- 4.98%
- Month Change
- 53.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 393.07%
- Year Change
- 195.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%