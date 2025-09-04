Devises / CIFR
CIFR: Cipher Mining Inc
12.28 USD 0.43 (3.63%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CIFR a changé de 3.63% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 11.72 et à un maximum de 12.82.
Suivez la dynamique Cipher Mining Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
11.72 12.82
Range Annuel
1.86 12.82
- Clôture Précédente
- 11.85
- Ouverture
- 11.78
- Bid
- 12.28
- Ask
- 12.58
- Plus Bas
- 11.72
- Plus Haut
- 12.82
- Volume
- 31.480 K
- Changement quotidien
- 3.63%
- Changement Mensuel
- 65.50%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 431.60%
- Changement Annuel
- 218.96%
20 septembre, samedi