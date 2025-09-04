CotationsSections
CIFR: Cipher Mining Inc

12.28 USD 0.43 (3.63%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CIFR a changé de 3.63% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 11.72 et à un maximum de 12.82.

Suivez la dynamique Cipher Mining Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
11.72 12.82
Range Annuel
1.86 12.82
Clôture Précédente
11.85
Ouverture
11.78
Bid
12.28
Ask
12.58
Plus Bas
11.72
Plus Haut
12.82
Volume
31.480 K
Changement quotidien
3.63%
Changement Mensuel
65.50%
Changement à 6 Mois
431.60%
Changement Annuel
218.96%
