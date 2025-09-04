Valute / CIFR
CIFR: Cipher Mining Inc
12.28 USD 0.43 (3.63%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CIFR ha avuto una variazione del 3.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.72 e ad un massimo di 12.82.
Segui le dinamiche di Cipher Mining Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CIFR News
- Why Investors Were Digging in to Cipher Mining Stock This Week
- Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Has Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
- Le azioni di Cipher Mining toccano il massimo di 52 settimane a 11,92 USD
- Cipher Mining stock hits 52-week high at 11.92 USD
- Canaccord alza il target di prezzo delle azioni Cipher Mining a $13
- Canaccord raises Cipher Mining stock price target to $13 on AI data center potential
- Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Earns 91 RS Rating
- Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) Hits New 52-Week High
- Cipher Mining: Building For The Future, But Still Bleeding (NASDAQ:CIFR)
- Crypto & Blockchain Stocks Poised for Growth Amid Policy Tailwinds
- Oracle and Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Robinhood Markets, Interactive Brokers, NVIDIA, Cipher Mining and Riot Platforms
- Daktronics, Potbelly, CoreWeave, GameStop And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)
- Cipher Mining at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Insights into Bitcoin and AI
- Stock Market Today: Cipher Mining Rallies as Bitcoin Momentum Lifts Sector
- UnitedHealth and Alibaba Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Cipher Mining stock hits 52-week high at 8.8 USD
- Tourmaline Bio, QMMM Holdings, Teck Resources And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF)
- Alibaba, Yandex Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Buy These 5 Crypto-Centric Stocks as September Rate Cut Hopes Rise
- Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Cipher Mining reports 241 bitcoin mined in August 2025
- Looking For The Next Opendoor? Try These 5 Stocks - Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.72 12.82
Intervallo Annuale
1.86 12.82
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.85
- Apertura
- 11.78
- Bid
- 12.28
- Ask
- 12.58
- Minimo
- 11.72
- Massimo
- 12.82
- Volume
- 31.480 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.63%
- Variazione Mensile
- 65.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 431.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 218.96%
20 settembre, sabato