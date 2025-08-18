Currencies / CI
CI: The Cigna Group
294.49 USD 2.56 (0.86%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CI exchange rate has changed by -0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 292.32 and at a high of 298.76.
Follow The Cigna Group dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
292.32 298.76
Year Range
256.89 358.89
- Previous Close
- 297.05
- Open
- 297.17
- Bid
- 294.49
- Ask
- 294.79
- Low
- 292.32
- High
- 298.76
- Volume
- 808
- Daily Change
- -0.86%
- Month Change
- -2.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.83%
- Year Change
- -15.08%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%