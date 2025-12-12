- Overview
CHYM: Chime Financial, Inc.
CHYM exchange rate has changed by -4.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.94 and at a high of 27.41.
Follow Chime Financial, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CHYM stock price today?
Chime Financial, Inc. stock is priced at 26.26 today. It trades within 25.94 - 27.41, yesterday's close was 27.49, and trading volume reached 8808. The live price chart of CHYM shows these updates.
Does Chime Financial, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Chime Financial, Inc. is currently valued at 26.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -38.93% and USD. View the chart live to track CHYM movements.
How to buy CHYM stock?
You can buy Chime Financial, Inc. shares at the current price of 26.26. Orders are usually placed near 26.26 or 26.56, while 8808 and -3.63% show market activity. Follow CHYM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CHYM stock?
Investing in Chime Financial, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 16.17 - 44.94 and current price 26.26. Many compare 20.62% and -22.26% before placing orders at 26.26 or 26.56. Explore the CHYM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Chime Financial, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Chime Financial, Inc. in the past year was 44.94. Within 16.17 - 44.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track Chime Financial, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Chime Financial, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Chime Financial, Inc. (CHYM) over the year was 16.17. Comparing it with the current 26.26 and 16.17 - 44.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHYM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CHYM stock split?
Chime Financial, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.49, and -38.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.49
- Open
- 27.25
- Bid
- 26.26
- Ask
- 26.56
- Low
- 25.94
- High
- 27.41
- Volume
- 8.808 K
- Daily Change
- -4.47%
- Month Change
- 20.62%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.26%
- Year Change
- -38.93%
