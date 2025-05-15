Currencies / CHNR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CHNR: China Natural Resources Inc
5.03 USD 0.78 (18.35%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CHNR exchange rate has changed by 18.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.20 and at a high of 5.06.
Follow China Natural Resources Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHNR News
- Why LendingClub Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)
- # China Natural Resources announces 8-for-1 share combination
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 9 to June 13) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- China Natural Resources sets 8-to-1 share combination
- CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS FULL YEAR 2024 RESULTS
Daily Range
4.20 5.06
Year Range
0.45 5.10
- Previous Close
- 4.25
- Open
- 4.20
- Bid
- 5.03
- Ask
- 5.33
- Low
- 4.20
- High
- 5.06
- Volume
- 198
- Daily Change
- 18.35%
- Month Change
- 33.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 814.55%
- Year Change
- 544.87%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev