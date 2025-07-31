- Overview
CHIQ: Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF
CHIQ exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.06 and at a high of 24.38.
Follow Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CHIQ stock price today?
Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF stock is priced at 24.06 today. It trades within 0.88%, yesterday's close was 23.85, and trading volume reached 143. The live price chart of CHIQ shows these updates.
Does Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF is currently valued at 24.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.67% and USD. View the chart live to track CHIQ movements.
How to buy CHIQ stock?
You can buy Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF shares at the current price of 24.06. Orders are usually placed near 24.06 or 24.36, while 143 and -0.50% show market activity. Follow CHIQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CHIQ stock?
Investing in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.79 - 25.00 and current price 24.06. Many compare 6.98% and 7.84% before placing orders at 24.06 or 24.36. Explore the CHIQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF in the past year was 25.00. Within 17.79 - 25.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ) over the year was 17.79. Comparing it with the current 24.06 and 17.79 - 25.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHIQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CHIQ stock split?
Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.85, and 10.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.85
- Open
- 24.18
- Bid
- 24.06
- Ask
- 24.36
- Low
- 24.06
- High
- 24.38
- Volume
- 143
- Daily Change
- 0.88%
- Month Change
- 6.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.84%
- Year Change
- 10.67%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8