CHIQ: Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF

24.06 USD 0.21 (0.88%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CHIQ exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.06 and at a high of 24.38.

Follow Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHIQ News

Daily Range
24.06 24.38
Year Range
17.79 25.00
Previous Close
23.85
Open
24.18
Bid
24.06
Ask
24.36
Low
24.06
High
24.38
Volume
143
Daily Change
0.88%
Month Change
6.98%
6 Months Change
7.84%
Year Change
10.67%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8