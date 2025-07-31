- 개요
CHIQ: Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF
CHIQ 환율이 오늘 1.40%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.82이고 고가는 24.01이었습니다.
Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is CHIQ stock price today?
Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF stock is priced at 23.85 today. It trades within 1.40%, yesterday's close was 23.52, and trading volume reached 198. The live price chart of CHIQ shows these updates.
Does Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF is currently valued at 23.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.71% and USD. View the chart live to track CHIQ movements.
How to buy CHIQ stock?
You can buy Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF shares at the current price of 23.85. Orders are usually placed near 23.85 or 24.15, while 198 and -0.67% show market activity. Follow CHIQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CHIQ stock?
Investing in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.79 - 25.00 and current price 23.85. Many compare 6.05% and 6.90% before placing orders at 23.85 or 24.15. Explore the CHIQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF in the past year was 25.00. Within 17.79 - 25.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ) over the year was 17.79. Comparing it with the current 23.85 and 17.79 - 25.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHIQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CHIQ stock split?
Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.52, and 9.71% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 23.52
- 시가
- 24.01
- Bid
- 23.85
- Ask
- 24.15
- 저가
- 23.82
- 고가
- 24.01
- 볼륨
- 198
- 일일 변동
- 1.40%
- 월 변동
- 6.05%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.90%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.71%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8