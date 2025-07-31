시세섹션
통화 / CHIQ
CHIQ: Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF

23.85 USD 0.33 (1.40%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CHIQ 환율이 오늘 1.40%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.82이고 고가는 24.01이었습니다.

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is CHIQ stock price today?

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF stock is priced at 23.85 today. It trades within 1.40%, yesterday's close was 23.52, and trading volume reached 198. The live price chart of CHIQ shows these updates.

Does Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF is currently valued at 23.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.71% and USD. View the chart live to track CHIQ movements.

How to buy CHIQ stock?

You can buy Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF shares at the current price of 23.85. Orders are usually placed near 23.85 or 24.15, while 198 and -0.67% show market activity. Follow CHIQ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CHIQ stock?

Investing in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.79 - 25.00 and current price 23.85. Many compare 6.05% and 6.90% before placing orders at 23.85 or 24.15. Explore the CHIQ price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF in the past year was 25.00. Within 17.79 - 25.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ) over the year was 17.79. Comparing it with the current 23.85 and 17.79 - 25.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHIQ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CHIQ stock split?

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.52, and 9.71% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
23.82 24.01
년간 변동
17.79 25.00
이전 종가
23.52
시가
24.01
Bid
23.85
Ask
24.15
저가
23.82
고가
24.01
볼륨
198
일일 변동
1.40%
월 변동
6.05%
6개월 변동
6.90%
년간 변동율
9.71%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8