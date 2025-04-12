Currencies / CHCO
CHCO: City Holding Company
123.56 USD 1.65 (1.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CHCO exchange rate has changed by -1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 122.22 and at a high of 124.10.
Follow City Holding Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CHCO News
Daily Range
122.22 124.10
Year Range
102.22 137.28
- Previous Close
- 125.21
- Open
- 123.63
- Bid
- 123.56
- Ask
- 123.86
- Low
- 122.22
- High
- 124.10
- Volume
- 81
- Daily Change
- -1.32%
- Month Change
- -3.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.15%
- Year Change
- 8.16%
