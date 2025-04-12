QuotesSections
Currencies / CHCO
Back to US Stock Market

CHCO: City Holding Company

123.56 USD 1.65 (1.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CHCO exchange rate has changed by -1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 122.22 and at a high of 124.10.

Follow City Holding Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHCO News

Daily Range
122.22 124.10
Year Range
102.22 137.28
Previous Close
125.21
Open
123.63
Bid
123.56
Ask
123.86
Low
122.22
High
124.10
Volume
81
Daily Change
-1.32%
Month Change
-3.29%
6 Months Change
6.15%
Year Change
8.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%