Currencies / CHCI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CHCI: Comstock Holding Companies Inc - Class A
15.39 USD 0.25 (1.60%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CHCI exchange rate has changed by -1.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.16 and at a high of 15.88.
Follow Comstock Holding Companies Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHCI News
- Comstock Soars 74% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lilly, Oracle, Procter & Gamble and Comstock Holding Companies
- Top Stock Reports for Eli Lilly, Oracle & Procter & Gamble
- Steffan, Comstock Holding COO, sells $13.6k in shares
- Comstock holding director MacCutcheon sells $34,517 in stock
- Steffan Timothy, Comstock Holding Co. COO, sells $68k in shares
- This Homebuilder Stock Just Got A Rating Upgrade, But It's A Fixer-Upper. Here's Why.
- Stocks To Watch: PulteGroup Sees Relative Strength Rating Rise To 80
- Comstock Q2 Earnings Surge Y/Y on Recurring Fee Growth
- Comstock Holding Stock: A Hidden Gem Microcap With Robust Upside (CHCI)
- Comstock director David M. Guernsey sells shares worth $100,066
- Comstock Welcomes Juleps Kentucky Tavern to Loudoun Station
- Comstock Announces Retail Openings at BLVD Forty Four
- Comstock Announces Lineup for Summerbration 2025 at Loudoun Station
- Comstock Announces Lineup for Summerbration 2025 at Reston Station
- Comstock Releases 2025 Investor Presentation
Daily Range
15.16 15.88
Year Range
6.31 18.99
- Previous Close
- 15.64
- Open
- 15.57
- Bid
- 15.39
- Ask
- 15.69
- Low
- 15.16
- High
- 15.88
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- -1.60%
- Month Change
- -3.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 75.68%
- Year Change
- 53.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%