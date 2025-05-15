QuotazioniSezioni
CHCI
CHCI: Comstock Holding Companies Inc - Class A

16.19 USD 0.02 (0.12%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CHCI ha avuto una variazione del -0.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.70 e ad un massimo di 16.44.

Segui le dinamiche di Comstock Holding Companies Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.70 16.44
Intervallo Annuale
6.31 18.99
Chiusura Precedente
16.21
Apertura
16.44
Bid
16.19
Ask
16.49
Minimo
15.70
Massimo
16.44
Volume
52
Variazione giornaliera
-0.12%
Variazione Mensile
1.82%
Variazione Semestrale
84.82%
Variazione Annuale
61.90%
