Valute / CHCI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CHCI: Comstock Holding Companies Inc - Class A
16.19 USD 0.02 (0.12%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CHCI ha avuto una variazione del -0.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.70 e ad un massimo di 16.44.
Segui le dinamiche di Comstock Holding Companies Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHCI News
- Comstock Soars 74% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lilly, Oracle, Procter & Gamble and Comstock Holding Companies
- Top Stock Reports for Eli Lilly, Oracle & Procter & Gamble
- Steffan, Comstock Holding COO, sells $13.6k in shares
- Comstock holding director MacCutcheon sells $34,517 in stock
- Steffan Timothy, Comstock Holding Co. COO, sells $68k in shares
- This Homebuilder Stock Just Got A Rating Upgrade, But It's A Fixer-Upper. Here's Why.
- Stocks To Watch: PulteGroup Sees Relative Strength Rating Rise To 80
- Comstock Q2 Earnings Surge Y/Y on Recurring Fee Growth
- Comstock Holding Stock: A Hidden Gem Microcap With Robust Upside (CHCI)
- Comstock director David M. Guernsey sells shares worth $100,066
- Comstock Welcomes Juleps Kentucky Tavern to Loudoun Station
- Comstock Announces Retail Openings at BLVD Forty Four
- Comstock Announces Lineup for Summerbration 2025 at Loudoun Station
- Comstock Announces Lineup for Summerbration 2025 at Reston Station
- Comstock Releases 2025 Investor Presentation
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.70 16.44
Intervallo Annuale
6.31 18.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.21
- Apertura
- 16.44
- Bid
- 16.19
- Ask
- 16.49
- Minimo
- 15.70
- Massimo
- 16.44
- Volume
- 52
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 84.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- 61.90%
21 settembre, domenica