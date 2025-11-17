- Overview
CHAI: Defiance Israel Fixed Income ETF
CHAI exchange rate has changed by 8.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.2001 and at a high of 2.4800.
Follow Defiance Israel Fixed Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CHAI stock price today?
Defiance Israel Fixed Income ETF stock is priced at 2.4699 today. It trades within 2.2001 - 2.4800, yesterday's close was 2.2800, and trading volume reached 86. The live price chart of CHAI shows these updates.
Does Defiance Israel Fixed Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Israel Fixed Income ETF is currently valued at 2.4699. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -82.37% and USD. View the chart live to track CHAI movements.
How to buy CHAI stock?
You can buy Defiance Israel Fixed Income ETF shares at the current price of 2.4699. Orders are usually placed near 2.4699 or 2.4729, while 86 and 11.26% show market activity. Follow CHAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CHAI stock?
Investing in Defiance Israel Fixed Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.2000 - 14.2500 and current price 2.4699. Many compare -40.48% and -82.37% before placing orders at 2.4699 or 2.4729. Explore the CHAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Core AI Holdings, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Core AI Holdings, Inc. in the past year was 14.2500. Within 2.2000 - 14.2500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.2800 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Israel Fixed Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Core AI Holdings, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Core AI Holdings, Inc. (CHAI) over the year was 2.2000. Comparing it with the current 2.4699 and 2.2000 - 14.2500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CHAI stock split?
Defiance Israel Fixed Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.2800, and -82.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.2800
- Open
- 2.2200
- Bid
- 2.4699
- Ask
- 2.4729
- Low
- 2.2001
- High
- 2.4800
- Volume
- 86
- Daily Change
- 8.33%
- Month Change
- -40.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -82.37%
- Year Change
- -82.37%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 9.9
- Prev
- 10.7
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev