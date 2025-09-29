- Overview
CEFZ: UBS AG
CEFZ exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.1700 and at a high of 8.2800.
Follow UBS AG dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CEFZ stock price today?
UBS AG stock is priced at 8.2100 today. It trades within 0.31%, yesterday's close was 8.1850, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of CEFZ shows these updates.
Does UBS AG stock pay dividends?
UBS AG is currently valued at 8.2100. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.24% and USD. View the chart live to track CEFZ movements.
How to buy CEFZ stock?
You can buy UBS AG shares at the current price of 8.2100. Orders are usually placed near 8.2100 or 8.2130, while 9 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow CEFZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CEFZ stock?
Investing in UBS AG involves considering the yearly range 7.8600 - 8.4091 and current price 8.2100. Many compare 0.98% and 2.24% before placing orders at 8.2100 or 8.2130. Explore the CEFZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are UBS AG stock highest prices?
The highest price of UBS AG in the past year was 8.4091. Within 7.8600 - 8.4091, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.1850 helps spot resistance levels. Track UBS AG performance using the live chart.
What are UBS AG stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of UBS AG (CEFZ) over the year was 7.8600. Comparing it with the current 8.2100 and 7.8600 - 8.4091 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CEFZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CEFZ stock split?
UBS AG has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.1850, and 2.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.1850
- Open
- 8.2147
- Bid
- 8.2100
- Ask
- 8.2130
- Low
- 8.1700
- High
- 8.2800
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 0.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.24%
- Year Change
- 2.24%
