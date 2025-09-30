- 개요
CEFZ: UBS AG
CEFZ 환율이 오늘 0.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.1700이고 고가는 8.2800이었습니다.
UBS AG 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is CEFZ stock price today?
UBS AG stock is priced at 8.2150 today. It trades within 0.37%, yesterday's close was 8.1850, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of CEFZ shows these updates.
Does UBS AG stock pay dividends?
UBS AG is currently valued at 8.2150. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.30% and USD. View the chart live to track CEFZ movements.
How to buy CEFZ stock?
You can buy UBS AG shares at the current price of 8.2150. Orders are usually placed near 8.2150 or 8.2180, while 13 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CEFZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CEFZ stock?
Investing in UBS AG involves considering the yearly range 7.8600 - 8.4091 and current price 8.2150. Many compare 1.05% and 2.30% before placing orders at 8.2150 or 8.2180. Explore the CEFZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are UBS AG stock highest prices?
The highest price of UBS AG in the past year was 8.4091. Within 7.8600 - 8.4091, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.1850 helps spot resistance levels. Track UBS AG performance using the live chart.
What are UBS AG stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of UBS AG (CEFZ) over the year was 7.8600. Comparing it with the current 8.2150 and 7.8600 - 8.4091 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CEFZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CEFZ stock split?
UBS AG has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.1850, and 2.30% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 8.1850
- 시가
- 8.2147
- Bid
- 8.2150
- Ask
- 8.2180
- 저가
- 8.1700
- 고가
- 8.2800
- 볼륨
- 13
- 일일 변동
- 0.37%
- 월 변동
- 1.05%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.30%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.30%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4