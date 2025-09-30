시세섹션
통화 / CEFZ
주식로 돌아가기

CEFZ: UBS AG

8.2150 USD 0.0300 (0.37%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CEFZ 환율이 오늘 0.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.1700이고 고가는 8.2800이었습니다.

UBS AG 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is CEFZ stock price today?

UBS AG stock is priced at 8.2150 today. It trades within 0.37%, yesterday's close was 8.1850, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of CEFZ shows these updates.

Does UBS AG stock pay dividends?

UBS AG is currently valued at 8.2150. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.30% and USD. View the chart live to track CEFZ movements.

How to buy CEFZ stock?

You can buy UBS AG shares at the current price of 8.2150. Orders are usually placed near 8.2150 or 8.2180, while 13 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CEFZ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CEFZ stock?

Investing in UBS AG involves considering the yearly range 7.8600 - 8.4091 and current price 8.2150. Many compare 1.05% and 2.30% before placing orders at 8.2150 or 8.2180. Explore the CEFZ price chart live with daily changes.

What are UBS AG stock highest prices?

The highest price of UBS AG in the past year was 8.4091. Within 7.8600 - 8.4091, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.1850 helps spot resistance levels. Track UBS AG performance using the live chart.

What are UBS AG stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of UBS AG (CEFZ) over the year was 7.8600. Comparing it with the current 8.2150 and 7.8600 - 8.4091 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CEFZ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CEFZ stock split?

UBS AG has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.1850, and 2.30% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
8.1700 8.2800
년간 변동
7.8600 8.4091
이전 종가
8.1850
시가
8.2147
Bid
8.2150
Ask
8.2180
저가
8.1700
고가
8.2800
볼륨
13
일일 변동
0.37%
월 변동
1.05%
6개월 변동
2.30%
년간 변동율
2.30%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4