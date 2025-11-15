- Overview
CCC: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.
CCC exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.22 and at a high of 7.38.
Follow CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CCC stock price today?
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stock is priced at 7.37 today. It trades within 7.22 - 7.38, yesterday's close was 7.35, and trading volume reached 7532. The live price chart of CCC shows these updates.
Does CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stock pay dividends?
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is currently valued at 7.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -21.93% and USD. View the chart live to track CCC movements.
How to buy CCC stock?
You can buy CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. shares at the current price of 7.37. Orders are usually placed near 7.37 or 7.67, while 7532 and 1.24% show market activity. Follow CCC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CCC stock?
Investing in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. involves considering the yearly range 7.22 - 9.44 and current price 7.37. Many compare -14.60% and -21.93% before placing orders at 7.37 or 7.67. Explore the CCC price chart live with daily changes.
What are CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. in the past year was 9.44. Within 7.22 - 9.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC) over the year was 7.22. Comparing it with the current 7.37 and 7.22 - 9.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CCC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CCC stock split?
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.35, and -21.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.35
- Open
- 7.28
- Bid
- 7.37
- Ask
- 7.67
- Low
- 7.22
- High
- 7.38
- Volume
- 7.532 K
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- -14.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -21.93%
- Year Change
- -21.93%