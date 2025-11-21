- Overview
CBK: Christopher & Banks
CBK exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.8000 and at a high of 24.1640.
Follow Christopher & Banks dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CBK stock price today?
Christopher & Banks stock is priced at 23.9200 today. It trades within 23.8000 - 24.1640, yesterday's close was 23.8700, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of CBK shows these updates.
Does Christopher & Banks stock pay dividends?
Christopher & Banks is currently valued at 23.9200. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.27% and USD. View the chart live to track CBK movements.
How to buy CBK stock?
You can buy Christopher & Banks shares at the current price of 23.9200. Orders are usually placed near 23.9200 or 23.9230, while 7 and -1.01% show market activity. Follow CBK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CBK stock?
Investing in Christopher & Banks involves considering the yearly range 23.3600 - 25.8900 and current price 23.9200. Many compare -1.99% and -5.27% before placing orders at 23.9200 or 23.9230. Explore the CBK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. in the past year was 25.8900. Within 23.3600 - 25.8900, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.8700 helps spot resistance levels. Track Christopher & Banks performance using the live chart.
What are Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. (CBK) over the year was 23.3600. Comparing it with the current 23.9200 and 23.3600 - 25.8900 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CBK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CBK stock split?
Christopher & Banks has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.8700, and -5.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.8700
- Open
- 24.1640
- Bid
- 23.9200
- Ask
- 23.9230
- Low
- 23.8000
- High
- 24.1640
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- -1.99%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.27%
- Year Change
- -5.27%
