CALC: CalciMedica Inc
3.12 USD 0.27 (9.47%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CALC exchange rate has changed by 9.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.87 and at a high of 3.12.
Follow CalciMedica Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CALC News
- Calcimedica (CALC) CEO Leheny buys $6k in stock
- Core CPI In Focus With JPMorgan, Goldman, Netflix Set To Report Earnings
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Calcimedica (CALC) director Roberts buys $8k in shares
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- CalciMedica chief scientific officer Stauderman buys $1,850 in stock
- Calcimedica (CALC) director Roberts buys $6k in shares
- CalciMedica details phase 2 trial design for kidney injury treatment
- CalciMedica Announces Upcoming Symposium at the 43rd Vicenza Course AKI-CRRT-EBPT and Critical Care Nephrology Meeting
- calcimedica appoints baker tilly as new accounting firm after merger
Daily Range
2.87 3.12
Year Range
1.42 5.65
- Previous Close
- 2.85
- Open
- 3.00
- Bid
- 3.12
- Ask
- 3.42
- Low
- 2.87
- High
- 3.12
- Volume
- 53
- Daily Change
- 9.47%
- Month Change
- 13.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 56.00%
- Year Change
- -28.93%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev