CABR: Caring Brands, Inc.
CABR exchange rate has changed by -13.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.7300 and at a high of 0.8201.
Follow Caring Brands, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CABR stock price today?
Caring Brands, Inc. stock is priced at 0.7503 today. It trades within 0.7300 - 0.8201, yesterday's close was 0.8644, and trading volume reached 69. The live price chart of CABR shows these updates.
Does Caring Brands, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Caring Brands, Inc. is currently valued at 0.7503. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -75.07% and USD. View the chart live to track CABR movements.
How to buy CABR stock?
You can buy Caring Brands, Inc. shares at the current price of 0.7503. Orders are usually placed near 0.7503 or 0.7533, while 69 and -8.44% show market activity. Follow CABR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CABR stock?
Investing in Caring Brands, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.7105 - 3.2000 and current price 0.7503. Many compare -75.07% and -75.07% before placing orders at 0.7503 or 0.7533. Explore the CABR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Caring Brands, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Caring Brands, Inc. in the past year was 3.2000. Within 0.7105 - 3.2000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.8644 helps spot resistance levels. Track Caring Brands, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Caring Brands, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Caring Brands, Inc. (CABR) over the year was 0.7105. Comparing it with the current 0.7503 and 0.7105 - 3.2000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CABR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CABR stock split?
Caring Brands, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.8644, and -75.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.8644
- Open
- 0.8195
- Bid
- 0.7503
- Ask
- 0.7533
- Low
- 0.7300
- High
- 0.8201
- Volume
- 69
- Daily Change
- -13.20%
- Month Change
- -75.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -75.07%
- Year Change
- -75.07%
