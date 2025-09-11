Currencies / C
C: Citigroup Inc
99.56 USD 0.24 (0.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
C exchange rate has changed by -0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 99.21 and at a high of 100.21.
Follow Citigroup Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
C News
Daily Range
99.21 100.21
Year Range
55.51 100.21
- Previous Close
- 99.80
- Open
- 99.82
- Bid
- 99.56
- Ask
- 99.86
- Low
- 99.21
- High
- 100.21
- Volume
- 7.623 K
- Daily Change
- -0.24%
- Month Change
- 4.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 41.46%
- Year Change
- 60.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%