BYAH: Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd.
BYAH exchange rate has changed by -0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2651 and at a high of 0.2767.
Follow Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BYAH stock price today?
Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. stock is priced at 0.2701 today. It trades within 0.2651 - 0.2767, yesterday's close was 0.2728, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of BYAH shows these updates.
Does Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. stock pay dividends?
Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. is currently valued at 0.2701. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -32.48% and USD. View the chart live to track BYAH movements.
How to buy BYAH stock?
You can buy Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. shares at the current price of 0.2701. Orders are usually placed near 0.2701 or 0.2731, while 14 and 1.73% show market activity. Follow BYAH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BYAH stock?
Investing in Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 0.2500 - 0.4100 and current price 0.2701. Many compare -24.97% and -32.48% before placing orders at 0.2701 or 0.2731. Explore the BYAH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. in the past year was 0.4100. Within 0.2500 - 0.4100, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.2728 helps spot resistance levels. Track Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (BYAH) over the year was 0.2500. Comparing it with the current 0.2701 and 0.2500 - 0.4100 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BYAH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BYAH stock split?
Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.2728, and -32.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.2728
- Open
- 0.2655
- Bid
- 0.2701
- Ask
- 0.2731
- Low
- 0.2651
- High
- 0.2767
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- -0.99%
- Month Change
- -24.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -32.48%
- Year Change
- -32.48%
