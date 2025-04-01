QuotesSections
Currencies / BXC
BXC: Bluelinx Holdings Inc

78.17 USD 0.41 (0.52%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BXC exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.19 and at a high of 78.54.

Follow Bluelinx Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
77.19 78.54
Year Range
63.13 134.79
Previous Close
78.58
Open
78.54
Bid
78.17
Ask
78.47
Low
77.19
High
78.54
Volume
57
Daily Change
-0.52%
Month Change
-3.68%
6 Months Change
6.18%
Year Change
-25.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%