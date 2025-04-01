Currencies / BXC
BXC: Bluelinx Holdings Inc
78.17 USD 0.41 (0.52%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BXC exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.19 and at a high of 78.54.
Follow Bluelinx Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
77.19 78.54
Year Range
63.13 134.79
- Previous Close
- 78.58
- Open
- 78.54
- Bid
- 78.17
- Ask
- 78.47
- Low
- 77.19
- High
- 78.54
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- -0.52%
- Month Change
- -3.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.18%
- Year Change
- -25.62%
