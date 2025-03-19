- Overview
BTRN: GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF
BTRN exchange rate has changed by 3.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.43 and at a high of 38.43.
Follow GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
What is BTRN stock price today?
GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF stock is priced at 38.43 today. It trades within 3.58%, yesterday's close was 37.10, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BTRN shows these updates.
Does GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF stock pay dividends?
GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF is currently valued at 38.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 58.28% and USD. View the chart live to track BTRN movements.
How to buy BTRN stock?
You can buy GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF shares at the current price of 38.43. Orders are usually placed near 38.43 or 38.73, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BTRN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BTRN stock?
Investing in GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.54 - 43.42 and current price 38.43. Many compare -0.16% and 12.96% before placing orders at 38.43 or 38.73. Explore the BTRN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF in the past year was 43.42. Within 23.54 - 43.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (BTRN) over the year was 23.54. Comparing it with the current 38.43 and 23.54 - 43.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BTRN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BTRN stock split?
GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.10, and 58.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.10
- Open
- 38.43
- Bid
- 38.43
- Ask
- 38.73
- Low
- 38.43
- High
- 38.43
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 3.58%
- Month Change
- -0.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.96%
- Year Change
- 58.28%
