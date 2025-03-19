- 개요
BTRN: GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF
BTRN 환율이 오늘 3.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.43이고 고가는 38.43이었습니다.
GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BTRN News
자주 묻는 질문
What is BTRN stock price today?
GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF stock is priced at 38.43 today. It trades within 3.58%, yesterday's close was 37.10, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BTRN shows these updates.
Does GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF stock pay dividends?
GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF is currently valued at 38.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 58.28% and USD. View the chart live to track BTRN movements.
How to buy BTRN stock?
You can buy GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF shares at the current price of 38.43. Orders are usually placed near 38.43 or 38.73, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BTRN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BTRN stock?
Investing in GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.54 - 43.42 and current price 38.43. Many compare -0.16% and 12.96% before placing orders at 38.43 or 38.73. Explore the BTRN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF in the past year was 43.42. Within 23.54 - 43.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (BTRN) over the year was 23.54. Comparing it with the current 38.43 and 23.54 - 43.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BTRN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BTRN stock split?
GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.10, and 58.28% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 37.10
- 시가
- 38.43
- Bid
- 38.43
- Ask
- 38.73
- 저가
- 38.43
- 고가
- 38.43
- 볼륨
- 1
- 일일 변동
- 3.58%
- 월 변동
- -0.16%
- 6개월 변동
- 12.96%
- 년간 변동율
- 58.28%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4