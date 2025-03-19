시세섹션
BTRN: GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF

38.43 USD 1.33 (3.58%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BTRN 환율이 오늘 3.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.43이고 고가는 38.43이었습니다.

GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is BTRN stock price today?

GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF stock is priced at 38.43 today. It trades within 3.58%, yesterday's close was 37.10, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BTRN shows these updates.

Does GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF stock pay dividends?

GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF is currently valued at 38.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 58.28% and USD. View the chart live to track BTRN movements.

How to buy BTRN stock?

You can buy GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF shares at the current price of 38.43. Orders are usually placed near 38.43 or 38.73, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BTRN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BTRN stock?

Investing in GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.54 - 43.42 and current price 38.43. Many compare -0.16% and 12.96% before placing orders at 38.43 or 38.73. Explore the BTRN price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF in the past year was 43.42. Within 23.54 - 43.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (BTRN) over the year was 23.54. Comparing it with the current 38.43 and 23.54 - 43.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BTRN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BTRN stock split?

GLOBAL X BITCOIN TREND STRATEGY ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.10, and 58.28% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
38.43 38.43
년간 변동
23.54 43.42
이전 종가
37.10
시가
38.43
Bid
38.43
Ask
38.73
저가
38.43
고가
38.43
볼륨
1
일일 변동
3.58%
월 변동
-0.16%
6개월 변동
12.96%
년간 변동율
58.28%
