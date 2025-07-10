Currencies / BTCM
BTCM: BIT Mining Limited ADS
2.94 USD 0.13 (4.63%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BTCM exchange rate has changed by 4.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.75 and at a high of 2.94.
Follow BIT Mining Limited ADS dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BTCM News
- BIT Mining adds 17,221 SOL to treasury, now holds over 44,000 SOL
- BIT Mining purchases 17,221 SOL tokens, expanding treasury to 44,412
- Bitcoin buyers plunge as investors’ crypto euphoria fades
- Thumzup completes $50 million stock offering, plans Dogecoin mining expansion
- BIT Mining seeks to rebrand as SOLAI, reflecting strategic shift
- BIT Mining launches Solana validator, purchases 27,191 SOL tokens
- Small public companies snap up ether in new crypto gold rush, even as risks linger
- Bit Mining: Undervalued, Unproven, And Eyeing Solana (NYSE:BTCM)
- BIT Mining stock soars after completing second phase of Ethiopia acquisition
- BIT Mining completes second phase of Ethiopia acquisition
- Amid Fresh Bitcoin All Time Highs, Bearish Signals Are Mounting (Cryptocurrency:BTC-USD)
- Why Is BIT Mining Stock (BTCM) Up 210% Today? - TipRanks.com
- Why Is BIT Mining Stock Skyrocketing On Thursday? - BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)
- BIT Mining stock soars 160% following strategic expansion into Solana
- BIT Mining plans $300 million expansion into Solana ecosystem
Daily Range
2.75 2.94
Year Range
1.22 8.07
- Previous Close
- 2.81
- Open
- 2.78
- Bid
- 2.94
- Ask
- 3.24
- Low
- 2.75
- High
- 2.94
- Volume
- 383
- Daily Change
- 4.63%
- Month Change
- 6.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 69.94%
- Year Change
- 20.99%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev