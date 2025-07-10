货币 / BTCM
BTCM: BIT Mining Limited ADS
2.80 USD 0.14 (4.76%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BTCM汇率已更改-4.76%。当日，交易品种以低点2.77和高点2.94进行交易。
关注BIT Mining Limited ADS动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BTCM新闻
- BIT Mining adds 17,221 SOL to treasury, now holds over 44,000 SOL
- BIT Mining purchases 17,221 SOL tokens, expanding treasury to 44,412
- Bitcoin buyers plunge as investors’ crypto euphoria fades
- Thumzup completes $50 million stock offering, plans Dogecoin mining expansion
- BIT Mining seeks to rebrand as SOLAI, reflecting strategic shift
- BIT Mining launches Solana validator, purchases 27,191 SOL tokens
- Small public companies snap up ether in new crypto gold rush, even as risks linger
- Bit Mining: Undervalued, Unproven, And Eyeing Solana (NYSE:BTCM)
- BIT Mining stock soars after completing second phase of Ethiopia acquisition
- BIT Mining completes second phase of Ethiopia acquisition
- Amid Fresh Bitcoin All Time Highs, Bearish Signals Are Mounting (Cryptocurrency:BTC-USD)
- Why Is BIT Mining Stock (BTCM) Up 210% Today? - TipRanks.com
- Why Is BIT Mining Stock Skyrocketing On Thursday? - BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)
- BIT Mining stock soars 160% following strategic expansion into Solana
- BIT Mining plans $300 million expansion into Solana ecosystem
日范围
2.77 2.94
年范围
1.22 8.07
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.94
- 开盘价
- 2.90
- 卖价
- 2.80
- 买价
- 3.10
- 最低价
- 2.77
- 最高价
- 2.94
- 交易量
- 206
- 日变化
- -4.76%
- 月变化
- 1.08%
- 6个月变化
- 61.85%
- 年变化
- 15.23%
